It never ends

Every hour seems to bring about some new dramatic change in the power structure of our country. The latest is the removal and then restoration of CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, all within 24 hours. The shenanigans of our major political parties appear to have a gas tank that never empties. They always have the fuel to pull off one more stunt. To call this a sorry state of affairs would be a criminal understatement. The country is on the precipice of default and the terrorists have struck our capital, all while our leaders are triggering constitutional crises left and right. This nation’s capacity for damage control is being stretched to its utmost limits. How much more can we take?

Muhammad Mubasir Khan

Bhakkar