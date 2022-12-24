Stocks fall on S&P’s credit rating action

Stocks failed to extend the previous session’s rally on Friday after S&P Global Ratings downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating, the central bank’s foreign reserves declined to a critical level of $6.1 billion, and a late night development in Punjab’s politics, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index lost 0.42 percent or 169.13 points to close at 39669.20 points, against 39838.33 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 39936.93 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39498.27 points.

“This decline in market can be attributed to decline in credit rating from S&P Global for Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B’,” Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s dwindling foreign reserves and an increase in political noise following Punjab Governor action late on Thursday night as he denotified Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as chief minister of Punjab citing failure to take vote of confidence on a specified date and time also contributed to a bearish session in the market, he added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 82.66 points or 0.56 percent to close at 14600.58 points, compared with 14683.24 points recorded in the last session.

Major negative contributors in Friday’s trading session included SYS, TRG, FFC, LUCK, and NESTLE, which cumulatively caused the index to lose about 165 points. On the other hand, leading positive contributors were PPL, HUBC, PSEL, OGDC, and FABL, as they collectively contributed 175 points to the index.

Sectors contributing to the negative performance included technology and communication (-92.1 points), fertiliser (-75.8 points), cement (-64.4 points), commercial banks (-34.6 points), and food and personal care products (-33.8 points).

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said the PSX witnessed a range-bound session on Friday.

“Owing to the ongoing political uneasiness and S&P Global credit rating down, the market tanked as soon as the bell rang and kept losing ground during both sessions, which caused investors to shy away from the market, it said.

However, third-tier equities continued to garner attention, the brokerage added.

Traded shares fell by 61.898 million shares to 132,633 million shares from 194,531 million shares. Trading value declined to Rs4.590 billion from Rs5.486 billion. Market capital also decreased to Rs6.325 trillion from Rs6.362 trillion. Out of 327 companies active in the session, 104 closed in green, 189 in red, and 34 remained unchanged.

The highest decrease was recorded in the shares of Rafhan Maize, down Rs511 to close at Rs7,400/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan at Rs385.10 to close at Rs4,865/share. The highest increase was noted in the shares of Pak Services, up Rs68 to end at Rs1,500/share, followed by Premium Tex. at Rs27.10 to end at Rs669.38/share.

Hub Power Co. was the volume leader with 83.1 million shares, gaining Rs2.16 to close at Rs62.89. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 68.5 million shares, up by Rs2.82 to close at Rs57.47, and Pak Refinery with 61.1 million shares, losing Rs0.6 to close at Rs12.63.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Dewan Motors, Cnergyico PK, Maple Leaf, Pak Elektron, TPL Properties, and Lotte Chemical.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 56.307 million shares from 73.531 million shares.