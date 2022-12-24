Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Friday on negative sentiments fueled by dwindling foreign currency reserves of the country, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 225.64 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 225.43.

The domestic currency ended steady at 234.50 to the dollar for a second consecutive session in the open market.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped $584 million to $6.1 billion as of December 16, putting immense pressure on the balance of payments. The country needs to secure the external inflows as quickly as possible and keep the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme on track.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves have dwindled to the lowest level in nearly nine years, with only enough to cover five weeks of imports. The SBP attributed the reserves’ dip to external debt repayments.

Global ratings agency S&P Global cut Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to “CCC+” from “B”, citing external risk.

The IMF’s ninth review has been pending since September. It has raised concerns about the fiscal slippages emanating from a combination of the devastating floods and revenue shortfall, particularly from the petroleum development levy.

Additionally, there have been issues with the budgeted flood rehabilitation expenditure's accuracy.