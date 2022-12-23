FFF chief wants Deschamps to stay

RENNES, France: The French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said in an interview published on Thursday he wants France coach Didier Deschamps, whose current contract expires at the end of the year, to remain in the post.
Deschamps, 54, led Les Bleus to the World Cup final on Sunday, where they lost in a penalty shoot-out to Argentina, after guiding them to the trophy four years ago.
Deschamps, who captained the 1998 France team to their first World Cup title, will meet with Le Graet in the north-west town of Guingamp next week to discuss extending the ex-Juventus midfielder’s deal until Euro 2024. “In my opinion we will settle it in Guingamp,” Le Graet told newspaper Ouest-France.
