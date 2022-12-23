Navy off to winning start

KARACHI: Navy started the 7th National Shotgun Championship on high note as it won two gold medals on Thursday at PN Shooting Range here.

In the individual category of Skeet Olympic event, Navy’s seasoned shooter Abdul Sattar Satti scored 159 points to claim the gold medal.

Sindh’s Olympian shooter Khurrm Inam scored 156 points to take the silver medal and Ahmed Usman from Sindh scored 142 points for the bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, the Navy grabbed the gold medal and Silver medal went to Sindh while the bronze medal was claimed by Pakistan Air Force.