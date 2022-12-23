IOC Olympic Solidarity seminar from today

KARACHI: The IOC Olympic Solidarity seminar for the athletes education and leadership will be organised at the Pakistan Olympic House, Lahore, from December 23-25.

According to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) as many as 40 athletes from various sports will attend the seminar wherein sessions will be held on the subjects of doping control and ADEL, rights and responsibilities of the athletes, presentation on manipulation, fair-play and good governance in sports, gender equality, presentation on harassment and abuse in sports and the prevention of injuries in sports.

This seminar has been designed to facilitate and encourage athletes to conduct the group work and panel discussions shall be organized by inviting the experts on the subject topics.

“This seminar is the reiteration of the POA's resolve to educate athletes as they will be taking over the future roles of the coach, managers, officials and leaders of the Olympic and Sports Movement of Pakistan. In these three days athletes will also be interacting with the officials of the National Sports Federations and the POA,” the NOC said.

The POA chief Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan will inaugurate the seminar. On the opening day on December 23 athletes would be presented the topics related to the doping controls and rights and responsibilities of the athletes.