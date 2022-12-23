New Zealand arrive for Tests and ODIs

KARACHI: New Zealand cricket team landed here on Thursday to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan which will begin with the first Test from December 26 here at the National Stadium.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship. The second Test will be played in Multan from January 3-7.

At the hotel the team members were warmly welcomed by presenting to them Sindhi Ajraks. The touring party will undergo training here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Friday (today) from 10am to 1pm.

New Zealand had last played a Test series against Pakistan in Pakistan way back in 2002. On that tour Pakistan took a 1-0 lead when they downed New Zealand by an innings and 324 runs in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The second Test was scheduled to be conducted here at the National Stadium from May 8-12, 2002, but was cancelled without a ball being bowled due to a bomb blast in front of a five-star hotel where both Pakistan and New Zealand teams were staying.

New Zealand will be led by a highly experienced fast bowler Tim Southee who will be making his captaincy debut. He was made captain after Kane Williamson decided to leave captaincy of the test side.

After the Test series New Zealand will also play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan here at the National Stadium with the matches to be held on January 10, 12 and 14. New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.