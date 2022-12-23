Zelensky tells US Congress aid is ‘not charity’, asks for more support

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday directly appealed for long-term US support on his first foreign trip since Russia´s invasion, saying aid was not “charity” and had helped keep his country “alive and kicking.”

Three hundred days after Russian leader Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine with hopes of swift conquest, Zelensky enjoyed a hero´s welcome on a lightning trip to Washington where President Joe Biden committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defence system.

Zelensky -- whose media savvy and rugged demeanor have helped rally world opinion -- wore his trademark green military fatigues as he held talks at the White House and addressed Congress, where he handed over an Ukrainian flag fresh from the battlefield.

As Congress finalizes a new package of $45 billion, Zelensky voiced gratitude and said that the new year would mark the “turning point” in the fight against Russia. “Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios,” Zelensky said in a speech that drew standing ovations, “Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

“Your money is not charity. It´s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelensky said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who welcomed Zelensky in one of her last acts before Republicans take control, likened the address to Winston Churchill´s Christmas-time visit in 1941 days after the Pearl Harbor attack -- and the Ukrainian leader was unafraid to encourage the parallels.

Comparing Ukrainian forces to Americans on the frontlines in World War II and the Revolutionary War, Zelensky said that Russians “burn and destroy everything” in a way “similar to the other tyranny” of Hitler.

“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender,” Zelensky said to applause. Ukraine enjoys wide support in the United States but several hard-right Republicans have been critical, considering the aid a giveaway of taxpayer money.

Kevin McCarthy, likely to become speaker next month after a narrow Republican election victory, has warned he will not give a “blank check” to Ukraine, a comment seen as attempting to mollify his right flank.

Biden, wearing a tie in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, affectionately put his hand over the wartime leader´s shoulder as he saw him for the first time in person since the war began.

“You will never stand alone,” Biden told him at a joint news conference. “The American people are with you every step of the way and we will stay with you -- we will stay with you -- for as long as it takes.”

Biden said that Americans “understand in our bones that Ukraine´s fight is part of something much bigger.” “Together I have no doubt we´ll keep the flame of liberty burning bright and the light will remain and prevail over the darkness.”