New Italy PM to visit troops in Iraq

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will head to Iraq on Thursday evening for a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted there, her office said.
Nato-member Italy has up to 650 people deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the defence ministry website. Under operation Prima Parthica, Italy provides staff for multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil, trains the armed forces and police, and provides administrative support.
MANILA: The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a...
WASHINGTON: Two-thirds of Antarctica’s native species, including emperor penguins, are under threat of extinction or...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s Benjamin Netanyahu has formed a coalition government but concerns are growing at what...
BRUSSELS: The Greek MEP at the centre of a graft scandal linked to alleged bribes from Qatar rocking the European...
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday directly appealed for long-term US support on his first...
TOKYO: Japan has approved a blood test kit to diagnose Alzheimer´s disease, its manufacturer announced on Thursday, a...
Comments