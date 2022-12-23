 
Friday December 23, 2022
New Italy PM to visit troops in Iraq

By AFP
December 23, 2022

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will head to Iraq on Thursday evening for a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted there, her office said.

Nato-member Italy has up to 650 people deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the defence ministry website. Under operation Prima Parthica, Italy provides staff for multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil, trains the armed forces and police, and provides administrative support.

