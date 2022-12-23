Japan approves Alzheimer’s blood test kit

TOKYO: Japan has approved a blood test kit to diagnose Alzheimer´s disease, its manufacturer announced on Thursday, a rare advance in tackling a condition that affects tens of millions worldwide.
Sysmex Corporation said it was now working to get the kit, which measures the accumulation of a protein that is a marker for the disease, to market “as soon as possible”. Existing methods of diagnosing Alzheimer´s are expensive and medically intrusive, often involving a brain scan or spinal tap. “Sysmex has been developing a technology to more quickly and readily identify the accumulation of in the brain in order to solve issues in the diagnosis of Alzheimer´s disease,”.
