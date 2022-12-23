 
December 23, 2022
Scotland passes law easing gender change rules

By AFP
December 23, 2022

EDINBURGH: Lawmakers in Scotland passed a contentious law on Thursday making it easier and faster for people to change their gender, despite a rare rebellion within the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) and “concerns” from the UK government.

The legislation, which garnered 86 votes in favour but 39 against in Scotland´s devolved parliament in Edinburgh, drops the requirement for a gender dysphoria medical diagnosis in order for someone to alter their gender.

