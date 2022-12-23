Activists reject Greek migration smuggling charges

ATHENS: A Norwegian human rights group helping migrants in Greece on Thursday rejected smuggling charges brought forward this week by a Greek prosecutor against its founder and another prominent activist.

Aegean Boat Report said the lawsuit “can only be described as frivolous, if not an aggressive effort to intimidate us.” On Tuesday, a prosecutor on the Greek island of Kos said Aegean Boat Report founder Tommy Olsen and Greek Helsinki Monitor spokesperson Panayote Dimitras were part of a “criminal organisation” to facilitate the illegal entry of asylum seekers into Greece, court sources said.