Complaints at Info Commission increased with online system: official

MANSEHRA: Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farah Hamid Khan on Thursday said that the ratio of complaints received by the commission had increased significantly since the online system was launched.

“We have received over 24,000 applications since this commission came into existence but only 10 percent of them were from women, which is worrisome for us and we want to increase it to almost 50 per cent,” she said while speaking at the conclusion ceremony of “Claim Your Right” project held in Abbottabad.

Assistant Registrar Hazara RTI Division Hammad Ahmad Jan, Assistant Registrar RTS Umair Khan and journalist Nisar Ahmad Khan addressed the ceremony.

Farah, who also gave away shields and certificates to volunteers who played an important role in the success and awareness drive of the “Claim Your Right” project, said that the commission achieved targets set under that project and reached over 1 million people directly and 0.5 million through mobile SMS service.

“This project is executed in Abbottabad, Nowshera, Kohat and Swat and also as a supplementary part of the project, the women of Kohistan were also accessed through health initiative,” she said.

She also lauded the efforts and work of the RTI regional office for making the project successful.

“We want to reach women and sensitise them to approach RTI and RTS to address issues faced by them as this is a platform, which ensures their rights,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Registrar Hazara RTI Hammad Ahmad Jan said that Kohistan was a district wherefrom his commission couldn’t receive even a single complaint.

“Since we initiated ‘Claim Your Right’, we could received over 120 applications and most of them have been settled and some are still in progress,” Jan said.

Nisar Ahmad Khan was also given a shield for highlighting Kohistan women’s issues through his reporting.