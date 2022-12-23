Govt urged to implement minimum wage policy

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration’s Labour Association on Thursday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure the enforcement of the minimum wage for daily wagers and contact employees.

“The provincial government in its current year’s budget announced some almost six months ago had fixed Rs26,000 per month for contract and daily wage employees but we are still deprived of this financial benefit,” Mohammad Tanveer, the president of TMA labour Association, told reporters here.

Flanked by office-bearers of his association, he said because of the highest inflation in the history of the country, the lower grades employees working on the daily wages and

contract were passing through trauma and their children were without schooling.

“We are still being paid Rs21,000 per month despite the fact that the inflation has soared to an all-time high in the country resulting in our children remaining without two meals sometimes,” Tanveer said.

Mohammad Liaqat, the association’s general secretary, said that if the government didn’t increase their salaries in accordance with its budgetary allocations, they would come onto the streets to protest for their rights.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan should take notice of the situation and those responsible for this prolong delay should be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” he said.