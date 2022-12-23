‘PDM striving to steer country out of crises’

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Energy Engr Ghulam Dastagir said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government had left a ruined Pakistan but the Pakistan Democratic Movement took the reins to steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

Speaking at a gathering held in connection with the inauguration of CASA 1000 HVDC Converter Station and 500 KV grid at Azakhel near here, he said that the previous rulers had taken huge loans but had done nothing for the welfare of the people and ending the energy crisis.

Brushing aside the rumours about the hike in prices of electricity, he said that the government

had no plan to increase power tariff, rather the consumers were being provided relief.

The minister said that the new CASA-1000 was an ambitious renewable energy infrastructure construction project that will bring 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity to Pakistan from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan via Afghanistan.

He said that this multinational, multi-donor infrastructure project expands renewable energy access in Central and South Asia, delivering substantial benefits to regional power grids and individual electricity users in the region.

He said that CASA 1000 HVDC Converter Station and 500 KV grid was being established at Azakhel with a cost Rs4.3 billion with financial assistance from the World Bank to help reduce electricity loadshedding in the country.

Ghulam Dastagir said that consumers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would benefit from the line besides providing jobs to scores of youths in the area.

He came down hard on the PTI government and said that the previous rulers only committed victimisation of opponents and did nothing for the people and the country.

Later, the minister was told that this scheme was part of the CASA 1000 HVDC project, which will be completed at a cost of 205 million US dollars.

It was informed that 74 percent work on the project had already been completed while the remaining would be completed soon.

It may be mentioned that by connecting the four countries through a shared electricity transmission system, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan can sell clean hydropower-produced surplus electricity in summer months to millions of people who live without electricity altogether.

Through their cooperation on CASA-1000, the governments of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan are harnessing clean energy, building a shared regional electricity market, fighting climate change, and increasing the standard of living for their populations.

CASA-1000 complements the four participating countries’ efforts to improve electricity access, integrate and expand markets to increase trade, and find sustainable solutions to water resource management.