Friday December 23, 2022
Peshawar

Woman gives birth to triplets

By Bureau report
December 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: A woman gave birth to triplets on Thursday. The woman belonging to Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was admitted to a private hospital where she gave birth to the triplets. According to the doctors, the mother and her three babies were in good health.

