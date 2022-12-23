Woman gives birth to triplets

MANSEHRA: Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farah Hamid Khan on Thursday said that...
MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration’s Labour Association on Thursday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Energy Engr Ghulam Dastagir said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to end winter vacations in the summer zone and cut it in half in...
TIMERGARA: Member Provincial Assembly and chairperson women parliamentary caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Muqam on Thursday directed the officials of the Sui...
Comments