Amir Muqam wants low gas pressure issue resolved

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Muqam on Thursday directed the officials of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to immediately start work on development schemes that had been approved for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During his visit to the regional offices of SNGPL, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and NADRA, he said that the federal government knew that the masses had been suffering due to gas loadshedding and low pressure.

“And all- out efforts are being made to provide relief to consumers,” he added. Amir Muqam directed the officials to replace the old gas pipelines and address the issue of low gas pressure and loadshedding.

During his visit to USC Zonal Office, Amir Muqam expressed annoyance over delay in supply and sale of edible items including subsidized flour and ghee.

He directed the officials to increase the number of stores in the province, besides mobilizing mobile units so that people could get edible items without any inconvenience and waiting in long queues for hours.

Amir Muqam also asked the NADRA to provide maximum facilities to masses in getting CNIC and availing other services at NADRA’s centers.