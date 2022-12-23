 
Friday December 23, 2022
Foreign goods seized

By Our Correspondent
December 23, 2022

KOHAT: The customs enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan, seized a huge quantity of smuggled goods in an operation near the Kohat Tunnel here on Thursday.

A communique said that in pursuance of prior information, a trailer bearing registration No. TLA-609, loaded with a 40ft container, was intercepted by anti-smuggling unit, Kohat, near Khushal Garh.

