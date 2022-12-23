JI leader asks govt to honour commitments with merged districts

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan on Thursday said that the promises made to the tribal districts could not be fulfilled after the merger.

Neither three percent share of the national finance commission could be given to the merged areas nor any mega projects could be launched there, he told a press conference here.

The JI leader demanded the government to maintain tax-free status of the merged areas. “The problems of the tribal districts have increased after the merger instead of decreasing. Pakistan’s western border is not as controversial as the eastern one,” he said.

He added that the law and order situation in the entire country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had deteriorated once again.

Tribal Rights Movement Chairman Shah Faisal Afridi, General Secretary JI merged areas Maulana Waheed Gul, former member of the National Assembly, Haroonur Rashid, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Khyber Rafiq Afridi and others were present on the occasion.

Professor Ibraheem said that at present the law and order situation was deteriorating in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The series of attacks on the police in Lakki Marwat and the counter terrorism department’s compound in Bannu have made the situation clear,” he added. He demanded that the concerns of the people on the CTD compound incident should be addressed and the seats in the National Assembly of the tribal districts be increased from 6 to 12 and in the provincial assembly from 16 to 24.

He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami had formed a special committee on tribal issues whose chairman would be Shah Faisal Afridi from Khyber district while Maulana Waheed Gul from Bajaur district would be its general secretary. The objective of the committee will be to review the post-merger situation and plan the movement in this regard.

Professor Ibraheem also expressed concern over the ban on women’s education in Afghanistan.