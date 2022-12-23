2,115 fellows graduate from Career Prep Programme

Islamabad : As many as 2,115 students have graduated from the PepsiCo- supported Career-Prep Fellowship being conducted by Amal Academy.

The 2022 graduation ceremony for the programme was held in which regional graduating Fellows were present. Educationist, child rights advocate and artist Shehzad Roy was the keynote speaker at the ceremony, and General Manager Pakistan Beverage Agha Muhammad Khan was the guest of honour. At the ceremony, businessman, philanthropist and educationist Syed Babar Ali was the guest of honour at the event, joined by Khurram Shah, Director Public Policy & Government Affairs at PepsiCo.

Syed Babar Ali in his speech reminded all fellows to leverage the power of their cohort and learn from each other to excel in their personal and professional lives.

Speaking at the event, Khurram Shah, Director of Public Policy congratulated Amal Academy and said, “At we believe in nurturing and supporting young talent to create meaningful opportunities for new change makers. Our engagement with Amal Academy is a part of our agenda to create future leaders. They have taken a transformative journey in the past year that will help them become more confident and socially responsible young professionals who can take on the challenges of working in a rapidly changing world that demands sustainability and radical thinking.”

Ali Siddiq, CEO Amal Academy, thanked the partner universities for their companionship and vision in supporting the fellowship. Congratulating the fellows he said, "I hope the fellowship has helped you experience how much power we each hold to impact the world. I'm proud to see all you've accomplished in the fellowship and am excited for what you hold in store for the future. Today is yours, and so is tomorrow - take charge of it and build what you wish to see!"

The Amal Career-Prep Fellowship is a 3-month leadership programme focused on developing the mindset (purpose, self-efficacy, resilience, etc.) and job skills (confidence, interviewing, CV writing etc.) of underserved students entering the job market. The Foundation has been supporting Amal Academy since October 2018. The partnership, now in its fourth year,

has created mentorship opportunities for over 7,514 total graduates, out of which 3,185 graduates (42% of the total) are women.

According to graduate surveys, the 166 batches over 12 semesters have created more than 75,000 indirect beneficiaries as 85% of employment-seekers are successful in finding jobs within 3-months of Fellowship.