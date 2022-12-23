‘Shelter-less people symbol of disparity in society’

Islamabad : The shelter-less people continue to spend cold winter nights at various spots of the city, indicating the fact that this social issue needs immediate attention from the concerned authorities.

These people spend their nights under open skies; on footpaths, park benches, unfinished and abandoned buildings, spaces underneath flyovers, parks, and playgrounds, roads, green belts, and shrines. These shelter-less people are also found at railway stations, bus terminals, extensions of shops and markets, and garbage dumping sites.

These shelter-less individuals generally prefer places where they can sleep without being challenged by the police. Most of them have come from other parts of the country, especially from far-flung areas of South Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa.

No official data is available to get to know about the total number of shelter-less people in the city. Any non-governmental organization is also yet to present any reliable data in this respect.

Shehnaz Aziz, a university student who is compiling data about homeless people, said, “A majority of the houseless comprise footpath dwellers who are unable to secure any kind of shelter to protect them against the vagaries of weather including rain and winter.”

She said, “The homeless people are in the worst living conditions as they have to stay under the flyovers, on the footpaths, and do their daily activities without basic amenities.”

“Homelessness not only indicates a failure to guarantee access to safe, affordable, and adequate housing for all, it violates as well a number of other human rights,” she said. She pointed out that persons experiencing homelessness are also often discriminated against on the basis of their housing status or due to their lack of official address, affecting their political, economic, and social rights, such as their right to participate in elections.