PBM provides social protection, livelihood opportunities

Islamabad : The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has launched numerous projects across the country for social protection aimed to improve the lifestyle and livelihood opportunities for the poor and marginalized segment of society.

Talking to this agency, an official of Bait-ul-Mal said that almost 163 Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) were established in the country with the objective to make widows and orphan girls self-reliant and provide them financial security to change their living standards.

The PBM was imparting training through these centres to enhance the skills and efficiency of the beneficiaries.

He said the PBM had taken initiatives and established some 159 Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCLs) all over the country to pull out the children from being unskilled labour and educate them for future challenges.

In these schools, the children involved in Child Labour were being enrolled and given free education, books and other study material up to the primary level, he added.

He said the PBM through Individual Financial Assistance (Medical) had been providing hearing aids, artificial limbs, education, and general and also sewing machines to those workers earning Rs30,000 a month.

An official informed that PBM had set up 51 Orphanages under the title Sweet Homes throughout the country intended to develop a modern approach towards the welfare of orphans and provide quality education to the beneficiaries.

He said other projects including PBM s Old and Shelter Homes for the provision of shelter, food, clothing and other facilities to the poor and marginalized segment of society were also functioning.