Musical show for flood victims today

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a charity musical show by various artists here today (Friday) to help and support flood victims.

The show is being organized by PNCA in collaboration with Art Aid and Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts while those who will perform include renowned Opera Singer, Saira Peter, Nouman Lashari, Jia Nouman, Nadir Abbass, and Raja Iman.

Saira Peter is a British-Pakistani soprano officially recognised as the world's first Sufi Opera singer.

She is the Director of NJ Arts London, a multicultural performing arts centre opened in 1998 by Sir Cliff Richard OBE. She is also the founder of Saira Arts Academy in Karachi.