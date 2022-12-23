AIOU organises Christmas event

Islamabad : A magnificent event was arranged here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to show solidarity with the University’s Christian employees which was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The event was largely attended by Christian employees and their family members. Principal officers were also present on the occasion. In the ceremony, Christmas cake was cut.

On this occasion, the Christian community expressed good wishes for the development and prosperity of the country.

Pastor Obaid Sadiq of Rawalpindi read selected verses from the Bible, in his speech, he emphasized interfaith harmony, national security, as well as human well-being on a global scale.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the need of making collective efforts to promote and strengthen religious tolerance, peace, and harmony in the country.