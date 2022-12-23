Call for efforts to eliminate hurdles to gender equality

Islamabad : As National Working Women's Day was marked on Thursday, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called for joint efforts to eliminate hurdles to gender equality.

"This special day calls upon everyone to stand up for the equality and freedom of women and shun gender discrimination, sexual harassment, abuse, oppression, and exploitation against them. We must strive to remove all the barriers to women standing shoulder to shoulder with men," the Senate chairman said in a National Working Women's Day message.

The day was observed across the country to acknowledge women's contributions to the development of the country and recognise the struggle of working women to secure a dignified and respectful working environment for themselves.

Mr. Sanjrani said the government has adopted an effective strategy to include women in the mainstream of progress and development adding that revolutionary measures have also been taken to empower women and protect their rights.

He said the dream of empowering women would be materialised by making further improvements in relevant laws.

"The rights given to women by Islam are unprecedented. Today, we need to join hands to celebrate the progress made in empowering women and to reaffirm our collective resolve for redoubling efforts to further advance respect for women's rights," he said.

The Senate chairman said the Constitution upheld the equal status of women and the country had made significant advancements in empowering women politically, economically, and socially, including through progressive legislative, policy, institutional, and administrative measures.

He said at the international forum, Pakistan's voice had always resonated in favor of women's empowerment and gender equality.

"As a nation, we honor and salute their role and contribution to the society and State of Pakistan," he said.

Mr. Sanjrani said women had proven that they could shoulder any kind of responsibility with ease. He said the role of today's women was something that varied significantly across the world.

"The unwavering perseverance and commitment of women in the judicious execution of their duty at the workplace are laudable. Their numbers have increased In the last few years and that is why the government and parliament have made extraordinary strides toward workplace equality and legislated a law to protect women against sexual harassment in the workplace," he said.

Mr. Sanjrani said legislation like the women's protection bill also proved the government's commitment to the cause of women's issues.

He said he hoped that those actions would pave the way for making the country a gender-balanced, gender-friendly, and gender-supportive democratic polity, where all women had equal rights and opportunities as enshrined in the Constitution for their development.