Anti-encroachment operation in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) carried out extensive encroachment operations at Simly Dam, Bhara Kahu, and the fruits and vegetables market on Thursday.

In a coordinated anti-encroachment operation, the ICT administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and DMA (Directorate of Municipal Administration) demolished unlawful buildings and encroachments on the double road of the Simly Dam, Bhara Kahu, and adjoining areas. According to an ICT press release, the operation was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, as all the unlawful structures were destroyed in order to keep the areas traffic moving freely.