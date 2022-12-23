Anti-encroachment operation in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) carried out extensive encroachment operations at Simly Dam, Bhara Kahu, and the fruits and vegetables market on Thursday.
In a coordinated anti-encroachment operation, the ICT administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and DMA (Directorate of Municipal Administration) demolished unlawful buildings and encroachments on the double road of the Simly Dam, Bhara Kahu, and adjoining areas. According to an ICT press release, the operation was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, as all the unlawful structures were destroyed in order to keep the areas traffic moving freely.
Islamabad : The National Science &Technology Park at NUST held the graduation ceremony of the 3rd cohort of its Hatch...
Islamabad : As many as 2,115 students have graduated from the PepsiCo- supported Career-Prep Fellowship being...
Islamabad : The shelter-less people continue to spend cold winter nights at various spots of the city, indicating the...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has launched numerous projects across the country for social protection aimed to...
Islamabad : The Urdu translation of the great epic of Azerbaijan, the Book of Dede Gurgod, was launched on Thursday...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold a charity musical show by various artists here today to...
Comments