Friday December 23, 2022
Islamabad

13,028 tickets issued over LED use

By Our crime correspondent
December 23, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Police has taken stern legal action against drivers involved in using high-beam intensity lights (HID) and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED), the police spokesman said.

He said that during the drive against the vehicles using HID and LED lights. Islamabad capital police are directed to take stern action against those vehicles in order to maintain a safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents.

