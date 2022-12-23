13,028 tickets issued over LED use

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Police has taken stern legal action against drivers involved in using high-beam intensity lights (HID) and Light-Emitting Diodes (LED), the police spokesman said.
He said that during the drive against the vehicles using HID and LED lights. Islamabad capital police are directed to take stern action against those vehicles in order to maintain a safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents.
Islamabad : The National Science &Technology Park at NUST held the graduation ceremony of the 3rd cohort of its Hatch...
Islamabad : As many as 2,115 students have graduated from the PepsiCo- supported Career-Prep Fellowship being...
Islamabad : The shelter-less people continue to spend cold winter nights at various spots of the city, indicating the...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has launched numerous projects across the country for social protection aimed to...
Islamabad : The Urdu translation of the great epic of Azerbaijan, the Book of Dede Gurgod, was launched on Thursday...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold a charity musical show by various artists here today to...
Comments