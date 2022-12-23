Sundas Foundation holds Christmas party

Lahore:President of Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan arranged a Christmas ceremony in PILAC on Thursday in which Political Assistant on Human Rights Punjab Robinson Aziz Francis, Sohail Warraich, Khalid Abbas Dar, PILAC DG Sughra Sadaf joined and spoke.
Robinson Aziz Francis said Christmas bazaars were being established in all districts of Punjab which would remain open until December 25. Social activist Khalid Abbas Dar while conveying Christmas greetings to the Christian community, said that the people from the Christian community in Sundas Foundation were performing their duties very well. President of Sundas Foundation Yasin Khan announced a bonus salary for Christian employees of Sundas Foundation. He said that every year Christmas cake cutting ceremony was organised in Sundas Foundation but this time it was being celebrated on a bigger level.
PILAC DG Sughra Sadaf and Journalist Sohail Warraich congratulated the Christian community and said that Pakistan is a country where all religious festivals are celebrated with full freedom.
