Minister inaugurates construction of LWMC’s new building

LAHORE:Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid inaugurated the construction of Lahore Waste Management Company’s (LWMC) new building in the City on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was held at LWMC’s Children Hospital workshop on Thursday in the presence of LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry and CEO Ali Anan Qamar.

Minister of Local Government while addressing the ceremony said that LWMC was the largest institution in Punjab in terms of manpower and the office building of the institution was the hallmark of this institution. Keeping in view the next 30 years, a new building for LWMC will be constructed, he added.

Chairman LWMC Atif Chaudhry while talking about the building project said that the LWMC building should have been built 10 years ago. Minister Local Government, LWMC Chairman and CEO also cut the Christmas cake along with the sanitary workers.

Further, under the direction of CEO Ali Anan Qamar, the washing and cleaning of all churches and Christmas markets in the city is going on. Zero-waste operations were also underway in the Christian colonies. Ali Anan Qamar went to the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church to review the washing activity where Father Irfan took the guests on a tour of the church.

Father Irfan expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and said that LWMC CEO’s efforts regarding Christmas preparations are commendable.