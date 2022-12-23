LAHORE:A funfair with the name “Winter Homecoming” was held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Thursday.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan inaugurated the funfair while a large number of faculty members and students were present.
Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited many stalls and talked to students. The students from different departments of UVAS set up different stalls and displayed various items related to food, cosmetics, flower, painting and handicrafts etc.
Lahore:President of Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan arranged a Christmas ceremony in PILAC on Thursday in which...
LAHORE:Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid inaugurated the construction of Lahore Waste Management...
LAHORE:The fourth convocation of Government MAO Graduate College Lahore was held here on Thursday in which medals and...
LAHORE:The main building of the Institute of Public Health has been shifted to the solar system by implementing the...
LAHORE:The University of Education in the 69th meeting of its syndicate held on Thursday decided to make all the...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest Settlement Project at...
Comments