LAHORE:A funfair with the name “Winter Homecoming” was held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan inaugurated the funfair while a large number of faculty members and students were present.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited many stalls and talked to students. The students from different departments of UVAS set up different stalls and displayed various items related to food, cosmetics, flower, painting and handicrafts etc.