IPH building shifted to solar system

LAHORE:The main building of the Institute of Public Health has been shifted to the solar system by implementing the government's policy of adopting alternative sources of energy and transferring government buildings to solar system and saving financial resources. Former Governor of Punjab and Chairman Board of Management IPH Lt-Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool inaugurated the solar system. Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir, members Board of Management, faculty members and other officers participated in the ceremony. Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that apart from the BSL-III lab of the institute, the supply of electricity to the other laboratories and their staff offices has started from the solar system. The net metering facility with this system will save three to four lakh rupees per month in terms of electricity bills and the working of the laboratories will not be affected due to uninterrupted power supply during outages. Board of Management Chairman Khalid Maqbool also inaugurated the newly-installed water filtration plant at the Institute of Public Health. He said that the approval of the installation of solar system and water filtration plant was given in the meeting of the Board of Management and both the public welfare projects have reached completion.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir, while giving a briefing, said that apart from the hostel, about 500 students and families of employees living in government quarters had been benefiting from the filtration plant and the staff working in the offices will also get clean drinking water every day due to which many health problems will be solved and expenses of the students would also reduce which they used to spend on buying water bottles.

Students urged to stay away from drugs: Expanding the awareness campaign against the ‘Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets’ among the young generation, Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised yet another programme at a local university here on Thursday.

Deputy Secretary Admin Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, officers of the Youth Affairs Department, professors and around 175 male and female students participated in the programme.

Addressing the programme, Deputy Secretary Admin said that the Youth Affairs Department will continue to hold awareness programmes in other colleges and universities of the province to save the young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices. “It is very important to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drug addiction. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan said that the Youth Affairs Department has taken many steps for the betterment of the youth. “Our youth must avoid the excessive use of technology and always try to use this facility for positive purposes instead of ruining their valuable time and energy in useless activities.”

He said the growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is definitely a matter of concern. “We should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time,” he urged. At the end of the programme, a large number of students participated in the question-answer session.