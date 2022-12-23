UoE to make five divisions functional

LAHORE:The University of Education (UOE) in the 69th meeting of its syndicate held on Thursday decided to make all the university’s five divisions functional.

Earlier, the varsity’s four divisions including Science and Technology, Arts and Social Sciences, Education and Management and Administrative Science were functional and now the UOE has made its Division of Islamic and Oriental Learning as functional.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said a new chapter had been added to the history of the varsity as the new division would provide quality education to students. Meanwhile, the UOE organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with Christmas at Township Campus.

The VC presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony and on the occasion he congratulated the Christian employees of the varsity and acknowledged their role and lauded their contribution towards the university. The VC also distributed Christmas gifts among Christian employees.