Miyawaki Forest settlement project inaugurated

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest Settlement Project at New Campus here on Thursday.

Registrar Raja Shahid Javed, other officers and students attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the process of planting thousands of saplings on two acres of land behind the Vice-Chancellor’s house had been launched. He said that PU administration was engaging its students in positive activities. He said that fruit trees were also being planted in Miyawaki Forest. He said the forest, a reservoir of oxygen, was aimed at providing a new home for birds. He said that the university was going to provide an environment-friendly atmosphere to students, teachers and employees.

garbage disposal: Punjab University (PU) has introduced a new mechanism for garbage disposal for which the administration has assigned the task to a private company for Rs40,000 per month.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised outside the VC office in which PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Registrar Raja Shahid Javed and others participated.

Dr Asghar Zaidi said that PU would be able to save a handsome amount through garbage disposal and this mechanism would also help janitorial staff in their duties. He said that the private company would collect the garbage from different places twice a day, seven days a week. He said that earlier the university staff had to deliver the garbage bags themselves.

PU VC said that trolleys and diesel worth millions of rupees were used annually for daily delivery of garbage to the dumping site. He said that these resources would now be used for other works. He said that work has been started to improve the environment of PU further and this mechanism would be operated on a trial basis for a period of two months.