University students paint walls for polio awareness

LAHORE:In a colourful initiative aimed at drawing attention towards polio eradication efforts, students belonging to major universities have adorned fence walls at various key locations, with paintings of children receiving oral polio drops.

The initiative has been started to draw attention of parents towards polio eradication. Overall, 24 locations have been given a facelift through bright hues and eye-catching colours in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

The locations in Lahore which have received a facelift include main wall at Liberty Roundabout, main Wahdat Road wall near Pilot School, main Multan Road near Kharak Centre, Ayesha Degree College, Timber Market.

Locations which have received a facelift in Rawalpindi include RHC Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Degree College for Boys Siddique Chowk, Municipal Stadium B-Block, Govt Jamia High School for Boys Dhok Kashmirian, St Marys’ School, Faiz-ur-School Faizabad, Gahwara Centre, Chungi No 8 and DC Office District Courts Complex.

While in Faisalabad, 12 locations have been painted with polio eradication messages. Students working at the locations expressed their happiness to work for a ‘noble cause’. “The idea to support polio eradication activities was conceived after I saw hardships of polio workers in tough terrains. I talked to my friends and we decided to use our painting abilities towards this cause”, said Maira Malik, a Punjab University student.

“I volunteered to join the initiative to give a message to all concerned, including polio workers and international community that we stand behind the polio eradication efforts. The painting will stay until polio is eradicated from Pakistan. This will remind the passersby daily that our children are at risk.

To end polio an effort is still going on and we cannot stay oblivious. We need to vaccinate children until its complete eradication from Pakistan”, said Farhan Nawaz another Punjab University student.

“I see the hardships faced by polio teams on mass media daily. It is so distressing to hear reports of children falling prey to the crippling virus. So many children have already fallen prey to the virus.

Through this effort, I wish to convey my message to the nation to help save every child from polio and end this virus from Pakistan”, said Hamna Mazhar, a student at the PU Institute of Arts and Design.

Although Punjab is free of polio case since October 2020, but recent sewage sample results from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sialkot have been of much concern. The presence of polio virus must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every immunisation drive.