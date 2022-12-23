Rs3.4bn sanctioned for eco-friendly buses: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that the Punjab government is introducing eco-friendly buses considering the seriousness of environmental pollution.
Around Rs3.4 billion has been sanctioned for the eco-friendly buses project. He expressed these views while presiding over a departmental meeting here Thursday. The minister said that short-term consultancy policy was in process regarding the project. Under the project, eco-friendly buses will be operated in Lahore, Faisalabad, Mianwali, DG Khan and Bahawalpur. He said that route identification, technical specification of buses and infrastructure requirements were being assessed under short-term consultancy policy.
