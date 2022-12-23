CCPO reviews security around Governor’s House

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, on Thursday visited the Governor’s House to review the security arrangements in and around the vicinity in wake of the protest of a political party.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SP Security Dost Muhammad, SP Civil Lines Awais Shafiq, SP Anti-Riot Force and other police officers were present on the occasion.

SP Security briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security arrangements of the Governor’s House. Lahore Police Chief ordered the deputed police personnel to remain highly alert. He further directed Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams to ensure effective patrolling and continuous monitoring around the Governor’s House and adjacent roads through CCTV cameras.

Dogar further said that the snipers will be stationed at the vantage points of the Governor’s House and nearby high-rise buildings to keep a vigilant eye on the suspicious persons and vehicles. He also directed CTO Lahore to ensure alternative traffic arrangements around Governor’s House and adjacent roads during the protest procession of a political party.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore said that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community as well as citizens on the eve of Christmas. Lahore Police have chalked out a solid security plan to provide comprehensive security to the churches and Christian community during religious activities and celebrations of Christmas. More than 6,000 Police officers and officials including divisional SsP, SDPOs, SHOs would be deputed at different churches, Christian residential areas, parks and important places of the city.