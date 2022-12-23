New IG vows to promote IT-based policing

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that supremacy of constitution and adherence to the law is the main component of his policy, in the light of which the protection of life and property of the citizens and their selfless service will be ensured.

IG Punjab expressed these views while talking to media representatives after taking charge of his post at the Central Police Office on Thursday. IG Punjab answered the questions of the media personnel and apprised them about his policy priorities.

He said that the promotion of IT-based policing and the modern trends prevailing at the global level will be adopted so that the process of public service delivery can be improved through effective policing.

IG Punjab said that media and the police have a close relationship, media should keep pointing out the problems and crimes in the society so that criminals could be eradicated with timely measures.

He said that special measures will be taken to raise morale of police force so that the officials performing field duty in particular continue to perform their duties more diligently. IG Punjab while answering the questions of the journalists said that to improve the standards of investigation, the principle of digital monitoring of cases of all categories including dacoity, robbery, murder and rape will be adopted and the inspection of police stations will be speeded up.