Online recruitment on ad hoc portal reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department held under the chairmanship of Secretary SH&ME Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi reviewed online recruitment on the ad hoc portal.

The Special Secretary Operations Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretary Admn Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Admin Muhammad Abu Bakar and officers of Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department participated.

A briefing was given by the officers concerned during the meeting. The secretary said that online recruitment of professors, associate professors, assistant professors, medical officers, women medical officers and senior registrars is going on at the ad hoc portal.

The recruitment phase is being completed, while Friday (today) is the last day to clear objections regarding recruitment phase-2. The advertisement for recruitment phase-3 was published in the newspaper on Thursday.

The instructions have been issued to all MS candidates regarding online recruitment. All MS are directed to send their recommendations to the department immediately.