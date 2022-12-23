Focus on research in medical universities, says Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired 6th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences, here on Thursday.

The UCHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Prof Dr M Saleem, Prof Sajid Maqbool, Member of the Punjab Assembly Khadija Umar and syndicate members from other departments participated. UCHS Registrar Prof Dr Junaid Rasheed presented the contents of the agenda of the syndicate meeting.

The minister approved all the decisions of the UCHS’ 5th syndicate meeting. She also inaugurated latest Cath Biplane Angiography Lab worth Rs180 million. The minister said that special attention was being paid to research in all the medical universities of Punjab.

The syndicate approved annual contracts for security services as well as for repairing and maintenance of MRI at the university. It also gave approval to buy IT equipment for the university. It also approved purchase of medicines for the patients for the year 2022-23.

The syndicate also formally approved rules and regulations of the university. It also approved level-4 programmes of Microbiology, Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Hematology.

BREAST CACER CLINIC: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the breast cancer clinic equipped with modern facilities in the Lahore General Hospital on Thursday. Faculty members and MS LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam were also present in the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Yasmin said that this facility is a great blessing for the women suffering from this disease where they can get diagnosis and treatment as well as awareness facilities of their disease.

On this occasion, Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar while giving a briefing to the minister said that all facilities for women including modern machinery for screening is available at the breast clinic, outdoor LGH. He further maintained that gynecology and surgery doctors will remain on duty for medical examination.

Dr Yasmin said that hard working, dutiful and capable officers like Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar are the asset of the nation; the government will fully encourage such people. She said that every professor sitting in the academic council is a role model for his students. The government is spending billions of rupees to provide modern buildings as well as latest medical equipment and machinery for hospitals, but the responsibility is imposed on the teachers of medical education to train doctors, nurses and other staff to be courteous to patients coming to the hospital.

Dr Yasmin said that the best treatment of patients in the government hospitals is the first priority. Every patient who comes to the government hospitals is an important person for us. She highlighted that during our time we used to inform our in-charge daily about the condition of each patient.

She stated that the government hospitals are built from the public budget and negligence in the treatment of patients will not be tolerated in any hospital in Punjab. Later, the Principal Lahore General Hospital presented shield to the minister.