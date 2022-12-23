Cabinet approves induction of 25,000 schoolteachers

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a 7th provincial cabinet meeting at CM office Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stated that the Punjab government was nicely performing its duty to render public service adding, The cabinet meeting approved induction of 25,000 teachers in school education department under the chair of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The chief minister said that Malala Yousafzai had requested him for inducting 25,000 teachers in the schools during her meeting. The CM directed to complete the induction process of 25,000 teachers at the earliest. The Punjab Cabinet took a mega step with regard to provision of justice to the common man and granted approval to provide free legal aid and approval was granted of Punjab Public Defender Service Bill 2020 in this regard.

The CM said that the Punjab government would provide free legal aid to the poor and 1,000 employment opportunities would be generated with the approval of Punjab Public Defender Service Bill, adding that provision of justice to the common man would be ensured. The Punjab cabinet approved to extend the scope regarding provision of solar pumps for the farmers across the province. The CM maintained that agriculture sector would prosperous with the launching solar pumps provision programme. The provision of water will be ensured to the farmers and would increase agricultural production. It was decided during the Punjab cabinet meeting to formulate a new policy so as to grant ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadies. The CM directed SMBR to give a final shape to the new policy as soon as possible.

The Punjab cabinet approved establishing sports endowment fund worth Rs2 billion. The CM revealed that international coaches would be called to Pakistan in order to impart training to the local players, adding that endowment fund would be spent for the welfare of players. Approval was accorded to grant special allowance to the leady health supervisors of IRMNCH and Nutrition Programme Punjab. The CM approved to increase special allowance up to Rs5,000, special grant of Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) worth Rs250 million. The CM outlined that all possible steps would be taken to promote Punjabi Language and Culture in the province. Approval was granted to amend reviewed Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2020.

He directed to lay special focus on the social media and remarked that the present era belongs to digital media. Social media wing will be made more effective in the DGPR office. The cabinet approved additional resources for the Annual Development Programme 2022-23. The CM revealed that Rs50 billion were enhanced in the capacity of Annual Development Programme of Punjab, adding that the capacity of Annual Development Programme has increased from Rs685 billion to Rs726 billion; Rs85 billion additional was being spent in the development funds during five months of the current fiscal year in comparison to last year.

Approval was granted to make amendments to the Public Sector Universities Act 2022 during the meeting. Approval was garneted to delegate the appointment authority to the Higher Education Department for appointing principals up to grade 19 in the government colleges. The Punjab cabinet also granted approval to purchase 300 environment-friendly hybrid buses in Lahore.

The CM disclosed that Rs15 billion would be spent on the purchase of 300 environment-friendly buses. Separate bus stop will be established and separate buses will be run for women in Lahore. Approval was granted for the appointment of caretaker General Manager Punjab Pension Funds Muhammad Sajid. The Punjab cabinet also approved recruitment process for the appointment on regular basis for the post of general manager Punjab Pension Funds to the management committee. The Punjab cabinet also granted approval to utilize commercial accounts in the current funds along with formulating policy of investment and establishing cash management fund. Investment will be made in the government securities through cash management funds. The investment management committee will review all matters relating to funds. The profit being accrued from investment will be spent on the development. Approval was granted during the meeting to set up Ch. Anwar Ali Cheema Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha along with incorporating the scheme in the annual development programme. The CM approved purchase of Thallium scan and other necessary machinery to improve treatment facilities in the Institute of Cardiology Bahawalpur.

The cabinet approved issuance of grant worth Rs270 million for the bar associations. Approval was also granted for the issuance of funds amounting to Rs129.49 million for acquiring land adjoining from the main gate of Jinnah Public School and College Hafiz Hayat Gujrat. Approval was granted for the extension in the term of Member (General) Muhammad Irfan of Punjab Environmental Tribunal under Punjab Environmental Tribunal Rules 2012, demarcation and transfer of government land to establish Mango Research Center at Rahim Yar Khan, Limestone Policy for Better Utilisation of Mineral Reserves under Punjab Mining Concession Rules, 2002 and amendment to relevant sections of Rock Salt Uniform Policy 2022 and Punjab Mining Concession Rules 2002. Approval was also accorded to special allowance to the officers and staff members of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR). Approval was granted to give honorarium to the security staff performing their duties in the CM's office.

The chief minister and the Punjab Cabinet expressed their good wishes for the permanently appointed Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal and the new Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar.

MPS: Assembly members from Jhang Rai Taimur Bhatti and Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office.

The CM announced giving the status of a tehsil to Mandi Shah Jewna and added that this announcement was made on the demand of Rai Taimur Bhatti and Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan. Rai Taimur Bhatti and Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan thanked the CM for giving Mandi Shah Jewna a tehsil status.