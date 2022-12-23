CITY PULSE

Child of Empire
The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until December 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Radiance of Islamic Art
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting a calligraphy exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Asad Javaid and Samreen Wahedna. Titled ‘Radiance of Islamic Art’, the show will run at the gallery until December 26. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
The Nojawanan-E-Muhajir , which claims to be an apolitical organisation, have announced observance of Muhajir Culture...
A local court issued on Thursday non-bailable arrest warrant for television host and social media activist Waqar Zaka...
The non-profit Green Crescent Trust has planned to hold three daylong events in three cities to provide entertainment...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board celebrated Christmas with its Christian employees on Thursday and held a cake...
Serious traffic mess was witnessed on the busy II Chundrigar Road and surrounding arteries on Thursday afternoon as a...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday restrained the District Central deputy commissioner , Frontier Works Organisation ...
