SSWMB chief pays tribute to Christian sanitary workers

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) celebrated Christmas with its Christian employees on Thursday and held a cake cutting ceremony.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa held Christmas celebrations with the Karachi Municipal Wokers’ Alliance and Mazdoor Ittehad Labour union and wished their Christian employees Christmas. He said the Christian community was a symbol of love and unity in Karachi and they all stood shoulder to shoulder with the community in their religious festivals.

For the Christian sanitary workers of the solid waste management board, Channa said they were the backbone of their organisation. He appreciated their work stating that the sanitary workers always stood with the board in all difficult situations.

“You people keep the city clean,” he said, addressing to the Christian sanitary workers. He added that it was one of the most difficult tasks and it was only due to their hard work that the cleanliness situation had improved throughout the city.

SSWMB Director Operations Tariq Nizami, SSWMB Secretary Nasimuddin and others were also present on the occasion.