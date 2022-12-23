Two arrested at airport after narcotics worth Rs15m found in suitcases

Personnel of the Customs Collectorate at the Jinnah International Airport foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics worth Rs15 million to Saudi Arabia.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, said the Customs staff posted at the departure lounge of the airport, on indication from a scanning operator, stopped the suitcases of two Pakistani passengers Hamdullah and Abdul Latif traveling by the Saudi Airlines to Jeddah.

After the suitcase were searched, 1,130 grammes of heroin powder and 260 grammes of amphetamine crystal drugs were found skilfully concealed under the handle rods and inner cardboard of the suitcases.

Both the passengers were arrested after the drugs were seized and a case was registered against them. Airport Collector Nadeem Memon and Additional Collector Asadullah Lark appreciated the work of Assistant Collector Departure Waqar Haider and other staff members.