Man shot dead at his shop on Jahangir Road

A man was gunned down at his shop on Jahangir Road on Thursday night. Police, however, claim that the incident was not related to a robbery.
Abdul Waheed, 55, was shot dead in the Jamshed Quarters police jurisdiction. The incident took place near Guru Mandir at his shop next to a Hamdard Matab where he sold herbal medicine.
SHO Naveed Somroo said that acting on the information received, police mobiles rushed to the spot where they found a man lying critically wounded. He said the victim was immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where died during treatment.
The police investigation found that Waheed, a resident of North Nazimabad, was at his shop when a men arrived on the scene and fired at him. The victim suffered a bullet to the abdomen, which became the cause of his death.
Police found a spent bullet shell of a 30-bore pistol that was sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination. Officials could not confirm yet that the incident was related to a robbery.
They said they had gone through the CCTV camera footage that showed a man carrying a pistol entering the shop, and after confirming the victim’s identity, firing at him before escaping. The entire incident took place within 10 seconds.
