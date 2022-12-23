Sharjeel defends Bilawal’s foreign visits

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan criticising foreign visits of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had no justification.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the provincial information minister termed the PTI chairman a habitual liar. He added that Khan was in the habit of levelling baseless allegations against his opponents without any proof. He said the PTI chairman was under an obligation to bring forth proof to back his baseless claims regarding the foreign minister’s visits or else he should tender an apology.