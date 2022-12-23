Sharjeel defends Bilawal’s foreign visits

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan criticising foreign visits of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had no justification.
In a tweet posted on Thursday, the provincial information minister termed the PTI chairman a habitual liar. He added that Khan was in the habit of levelling baseless allegations against his opponents without any proof. He said the PTI chairman was under an obligation to bring forth proof to back his baseless claims regarding the foreign minister’s visits or else he should tender an apology.
Child of EmpireThe Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality...
The Nojawanan-E-Muhajir , which claims to be an apolitical organisation, have announced observance of Muhajir Culture...
A local court issued on Thursday non-bailable arrest warrant for television host and social media activist Waqar Zaka...
The non-profit Green Crescent Trust has planned to hold three daylong events in three cities to provide entertainment...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board celebrated Christmas with its Christian employees on Thursday and held a cake...
Serious traffic mess was witnessed on the busy II Chundrigar Road and surrounding arteries on Thursday afternoon as a...
Comments