PTI demands separate police force to tackle street crime

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly, has proposed forming a separate police force for Karachi along the lines of the metropolitan policing model.

Zaman lamented that the current surge in crimes, especially street crime incidents, is not being effectively tackled by the Karachi police force, so a new force or policing model is required for the city that is separate from the Sindh police.

He believes that a Karachi police force should be under an independent police commission answerable to the mayor of the city. He suggested that recruitment for the police force be made from among the residents of the city based on merit.

A statement issued on Thursday quoted the PTI leader as saying that Karachi deserves a police force that serves with integrity, discipline and professionalism instead of a force that is marred by incompetence, corruption and political influence.

He pointed out that one of the principles that such a force would adopt would be that it is better to prevent crime rather than to wait for it to happen. He also pointed out that the current policing model is reactive rather than preventive, which is the standard in most police forces around the world. He said that the measure of an effective police force is not in high arrest statistics but rather low crime rates.

He said the police can only gain public approval when they prevent crimes, enforce the law impartially, recruit officers who represent and understand the community, and use force only as a last resort. This is woefully missing in the current police force throughout Sindh, he added.

He also said that police officers are members of the society that they serve, so they must be impartial when enforcing the law, regardless of wealth, social standing, ethnicity, or religious or political affiliations.

The ultimate goal of policing is to protect and serve the public, not to act as a personal militant wing or thugs on behalf of the ruling party in power, which is sadly the situation in Sindh today under the Pakistan Peoples Party’s rule, he added.