Police given 15 days to launch aggressive action against street criminals

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting on the law and order situation on Thursday, in which he directed the law enforcement agencies to speed up their targeted operations against terrorists and comb out street criminals from Karachi through coordinated efforts.

The meeting held at the CM House was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Sindh Rangers chief Major General Azhar Waqas, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Counter Terrorism Department chief Imran Yaqoob, Special Branch chief Khadim Rind and provincial heads of intelligence agencies.

In his opening remarks the CM pointed out two serious persisting crime threats in the province: terrorist outfits and street criminals. He said that banned outfits posed a clear and present threat, so an effective and intelligence-based operation should be started against them.

Shah said that street criminals in Karachi had created unrest among the residents of the city, adding that their number was not so high that they could not be crushed. “I want the police and the Rangers to devise a plan to launch an operation against them, and ensure the deployment of their forces at the crime hotspots that are very much identified.”

The chief executive was told that banned outfits were not strong enough in the province, but strict vigilance on their movement would be intensified further. In consultation with the participants of the meeting, the CM asked the officials concerned to develop close coordination among all the intelligence agencies as well as the police so that sensitive information could be timely shared for prompt action.

Street criminals

The CM said that street criminals killed seven people in the city this month alone. “This is unacceptable and a challenge to the government, so I want the police and the Rangers to work together to eliminate the menace.”

The meeting decided that the hotspots where street criminals were more active would be secured through the deployment of police. They also decided that the gangs operating in the city would be busted through a joint operation by the police and the Rangers.

The meeting was told that this year 2,258 encounters took place with terrorists and street criminals in Sindh, resulting in the busting of 1,259 gangs, the arrest of 16,612 criminals and the killing of 204 others.

The CM decided to continue vigilance at the exit and entry points of the city as well as of the province so that criminals’ movement could be checked. He gave 15 days to the city police to launch aggressive operations against street criminals, saying that a review meeting would then be held to assess the results.

Illegal immigrants

It was pointed out during the meeting that numerous illegal immigrants were coming to Karachi, but they were being repatriated to their native countries on a regular basis. The CM said that he would take up the issue of illegal immigrants’ arrival in the city with the federal government so that they could be stopped at the borders.