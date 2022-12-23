More details

Pakistan’s Energy Saving Policy 2022 made by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) is, sadly, light on the details. The policy highlights how our transmission and distribution network can only deliver 22,000 MW, which is far below our needs. But, it fails to provide a plan to increase production, transmission and distribution capacity.

Furthermore, its suggestions to reduce line losses in the power and gas lack any road map. While the NEECA deserves some credit for trying to confront this issue and thinking outside the box, any viable plan will require a lot more practical details as to how we can make these new ideas reality.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar