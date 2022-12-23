Back in charge

The year 2009 was probably the worst in the history of Pakistan cricket. The attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore led to the indefinite suspension of international cricket in Pakistan, making us the pariahs of the cricketing world. Looking back on it now, we should take pride in how much we have recovered. International teams are once again willing to play in Pakistan and our PSL attracts stars from around the world.

Although there are many who would not like to admit this, current PCB Chairman Najam Sethi played a pivotal role in reviving Pakistani cricket. He revamped our national cricketing infrastructure, upgrading our stadiums to world-class levels. And it was under his watch that the blueprint for allowing international cricket back into Pakistan was implemented. Unfortunately, his reputation took a hit during the Imran Khan years and he was removed from his post for, what appeared to be, politically motivated reasons. Now that he is back at the helm, he can hopefully pick up where he left off.

Chakar Jummah

Turbat