The bigger question

This refers to the letter ‘Gas problems’ (December 22, 2022) by Abdul Malik Rauf. The letter highlights an extremely important issue in our daily lives: the reliance on unsafe gas cylinders to cope with the shortage of gas during the winter. We are all familiar with the many deadly incidents involving gas cylinders. While the letter is right to demand that companies make these cylinders safer, I feel that the letter has missed the forest for the trees.

The real question we should be asking is why we are short of gas every winter. It is no secret that demand for gas goes up in the winter, and yet, we are caught short every year. The government has to implement a long-term plan to ensure all those who pay their gas bills have access to gas year round. Anything less than that is akin to theft.

Mubarak Faryad

Khuzdar